Travel on Houston-area roads may be impacted by winter weather conditions

Trouble spots reported around the region:

To our northeast Harris County residents: Northbound & southbound lanes on the Hardy Toll Rd. from Beltway to North Fwy shutdown due to icy roadway conditions. #hounews pic.twitter.com/3zJu3nd7ff — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 15, 2021

Conditions are continuing to deteriorate. The ramp at FM 1960 and Hardy Toll Rd. is reportedly iced over. Stay home and keep the roads clear for emergency personnel and road crews. #hounews pic.twitter.com/DXmdmi381N — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 15, 2021

We just received word that authorities are in the process of closing the Fred Hartman Bridge. Conditions are deteriorating quickly, stay off the road unless absolutely necessary. pic.twitter.com/4H2q4PctUD — City of Baytown, TX (@CityofBaytown) February 15, 2021

Northwest Harris Residents: Cypress Rosehill from Huffmeister to FM 2920 is iced over. #hounews pic.twitter.com/1W0WEoINDE — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 15, 2021

The following trouble spots have been reported by authorities and Houston Transtar:



IH-10 EAST Eastbound At IH-45 NORTH All Mainlanes Verified at 9:24 PM today



IH-10 KATY Eastbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST Exit Ramp Verified at 6:29 PM today



IH-10 KATY Eastbound At SH-99 Lanier Parkway Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 5:34 PM today



IH-10 KATY MANAGED LANE Eastbound At SH 6 All Mainlanes Verified at 9:05 PM today



IH-10 KATY MANAGED LANE Westbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST HOV Lane Verified at 7:55 PM today



IH-10 KATY MANAGED LANE Westbound At IH-610 WEST LOOP All Mainlanes Verified at 9:02 PM today



IH-10 KATY Westbound At SH-99 Lanier Parkway Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 5:35 PM today



IH-45 Northbound At FM-2854/MONTGOMERY in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 4:50 PM today



IH-45 Northbound At LOOP 336 in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 6:48 PM today



IH-45 Northbound At SH-105 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 4:44 PM today



IH-45 Southbound At FM-2854/MONTGOMERY in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 4:51 PM today



IH-45 Southbound At GALVESTON CAUSEWAY BRIDGE in Galveston County Left Lane,Right Lane,2 Center Lanes Verified at 9:15 PM today



IH-45 Southbound At LOOP 336 in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 6:50 PM today



IH-45 Southbound At SH-105 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 4:48 PM today



IH-610 SOUTH LOOP Eastbound At SH-288 Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 5:23 PM today



IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH Exit Ramp Verified at 8:56 PM today



IH-69 Eastex Freeway Southbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH Exit Ramp Verified at 8:57 PM today



IH-69 Eastex Freeway Southbound At BENNINGTON ST All Mainlanes Verified at 9:10 PM today



IH-69 Northbound At SH-36 in Fort Bend County 1 Frontage Road Lane Verified at 8:11 PM today



IH-69 SOUTHWEST Northbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST Entrance Ramp Verified at 10:28 PM today



IH-69 SOUTHWEST Southbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST Entrance Ramp Detected at 10:30 PM today



IH-69 SOUTHWEST Southbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 10:21 PM today



US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST Exit Ramp Verified at 7:45 PM today



US-290 NORTHWEST Westbound At SENATE AVE Entrance Ramp Verified at 8:47 PM today



US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At FM-359 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes Verified at 7:12 PM today



US-90 ALTERNATE Westbound At FM-359 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes Verified at 7:10 PM today



US-90 Eastbound At SHELDON Left Lane,Right Lane,Center Lane Verified at 10:01 PM today



SH-105 Eastbound After FM-1486 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 2:45 PM today



SH-105 Eastbound At CROCKETT-MARTIN RD in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 8:15 PM today



SH-105 Westbound At CROCKETT-MARTIN RD in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 8:16 PM today



SH-105 Westbound Before FM-1486 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 2:43 PM today



SH-146 Northbound At FRED HARTMAN BRIDGE/SHIP CHANNEL All Mainlanes Verified at 9:38 PM today



SH-146 Southbound At FRED HARTMAN BRIDGE/SHIP CHANNEL All Mainlanes Verified at 9:35 PM today



SH-242 Eastbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 6:44 PM today



SH-242 Westbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 6:45 PM today



SH-249 Toll Rd Northbound At Circle Lake Dr in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 8:20 PM today



SH-249 Toll Rd Northbound At FM-149 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 9:18 AM today





SH-249 Toll Rd Southbound At Circle Lake Dr in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 8:19 PM today



SH-249 Toll Rd Southbound At FM-149 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 9:22 AM today



SH-249 TOMBALL PARKWAY Southbound At North Sam Houston Tollway Exit Ramp Verified at 9:18 PM today



SH-288 Northbound At BELLFORT BLVD Right Shoulder Verified at 10:21 PM today



SH-87/ Broadway Southbound At SH-124 in Galveston County All Mainlanes Verified at 9:19 PM today



SH-99 Lanier Pkwy - North Westbound At Mueschke Rd All Mainlanes Verified at 6:39 PM today



BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At IH-69 EASTEX Exit Ramp Verified at 8:53 PM today



BELTWAY 8-NORTH Westbound At HARDY TOLL All Mainlanes Verified at 8:19 PM today



BELTWAY 8-NORTH Westbound At IH-69 EASTEX Exit Ramp Verified at 8:55 PM today



BELTWAY 8-SOUTH Westbound At BELLFORT All Mainlanes Verified at 10:35 PM today



FM-1097 Eastbound After PEEL RD in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 10:28 PM today



FM-1097 Eastbound At IH-45 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 3:10 PM today



FM-1097 Eastbound At Lake Conroe in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 2:53 PM today



FM-1097 Westbound At IH-45 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 3:12 PM today



FM-1097 Westbound At Lake Conroe in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 2:52 PM today



FM-1484 Northbound At CEDAR LN in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 6:37 PM today



FM-1484 Southbound At CEDAR LN in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 6:40 PM today



FM-1960 Westbound At HARDY TOLL RD All Mainlanes Verified at 8:21 PM today



HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH All Mainlanes Verified at 10:06 PM today



HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At RICHEY RD Entrance Ramp Detected at 9:59 PM today



HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At IH-45 NORTH All Mainlanes Verified at 9:40 PM today



HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At RANKIN RD All Mainlanes Verified at 9:48 PM today



HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At RANKIN RD Entrance Ramp Verified at 10:07 PM today



NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Westbound At ELLA BLVD Entrance Ramp Verified at 10:17 PM today



NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Westbound At ELLA BLVD All Mainlanes Verified at 8:52 PM today



NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Westbound At SH-249 TOMBALL PARKWAY Exit Ramp Verified at 7:48 PM today



Tomball Tollway Northbound At Northpoint Blvd All Mainlanes Verified at 8:50 PM today



Tomball Tollway Southbound At FM 2920/ Waller-Tomball Left Shoulder,Left Lane,Center Lane Verified at 8:51 PM today



WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At IH-10 KATY Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 9:11 PM today



WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At TANNER RD All Mainlanes Verified at 8:13 PM today



WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At US-290 NORTHWEST Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 9:18 PM today



WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At WEST RD Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Center Lane Verified at 7:14 PM today



WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At IH-10 KATY Exit Ramp Verified at 6:27 PM today



WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At IH-69 SOUTHWEST Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 9:16 PM today



WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At US-290 NORTHWEST Exit Ramp,Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp Verified at 9:14 PM today



IH-69 SOUTHWEST Northbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST HOV Exit Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



IH-69 SOUTHWEST Southbound At BELTWAY 8-WEST Exit Ramp Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



SH-146 Northbound Between W. MAIN to Missouri St All Mainlanes Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 10:25 PM



SH-225 Eastbound Between SENS to SH-146 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 10:25 PM



SH-225 Westbound At SH-134 Independence to CENTER ST All Mainlanes Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 PM



SH-146 Southbound Between Missouri St to W. MAIN All Mainlanes Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 10:25 PM



FM-1489 Southbound At WALLER-FORT BEND COUNTY LINE RD to GASSNER RD Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-359 Northbound At WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE to US-290/SH-6 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



IH-10 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE to Fort Bend-Waller Co Ln Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



IH-10 Westbound At Fort Bend-Waller Co Ln to BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM





US-90 Westbound At WALLER-FORTBEND CO LINE to Franklin St Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



US-90 Eastbound At Franklin St to WALLER-FORTBEND CO LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-362 Northbound Between FM-359 to WALLER-GRIMES COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-1489 Northbound At GASSNER RD to WALLER-FORT BEND COUNTY LINE RD Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-1458 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE to FM-359 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-1458 Westbound At FM-359 to BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-529 Westbound At WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE to BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-529 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE to WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-1887 Northbound At FM-359 to SH-159 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



US-290 NORTHWEST Westbound At SH-99 Lanier Pkwy to HARRIS-WALLER COUNTY LINE All Mainlanes Closed on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM



SH-159 Northbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE to FM 1488/ 2nd St Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-3346 Eastbound At SH-159 to FM-359 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-3346 Westbound At FM-359 to SH-159 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



BS-290 Westbound At WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE to US-290/SH-6 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At HARRIS-WALLER COUNTY LINE to SH-99 Lanier Pkwy Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



US-290 Westbound At WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE to BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-WASHINGTON COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-1098 Northbound At BS-290/ Cochran Rd to FM-1488/ Mayer Rd Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-1488 Eastbound At BS-290/ Austin St to WALLER-MONTGOMERY CO LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



SH-159 Southbound At FM 1488/ 2nd St to BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



SH-6 Northbound At SH-159/BS-290 to WALLER-GRIMES COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-1887 Southbound At SH-159 to FM-359 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-359 Southbound At US-290/SH-6 to WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



BS-290 Eastbound At US-290/SH-6 to WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE Closed on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM



FM-1736 Northbound At US-290 to FM-1488 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-1098 Southbound At FM-1488/ Mayer Rd to BS-290/ Cochran Rd Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



US-290 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-WASHINGTON COUNTY LINE to WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-1736 Northbound At FM-1488 to US-290 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-1488 Westbound At WALLER-MONTGOMERY CO LINE to BS-290/ Austin St Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



IH-45 Northbound At WOODLANDS PKY/ROBINSON RD HOV Exit Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-1774 Northbound At FM-149 to MONTGOMERY-WALLER COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-1488 Eastbound Between MONTGOMERY-WALLER COUNTY LINE to Sherbrook Circle Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



IH-45 Northbound At SH-242 Exit Ramp, Left Interchange Ramp Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



SH-242 Westbound At IH-45 Exit Ramp Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-1774 Northbound At FM-1488 to FM-1486 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 5:00 PM



FM-2979 Westbound At FM-362 to SH-6 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-1774 Southbound At FM-1486 to FM-1488 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 5:00 PM



FM-1774 Southbound At MONTGOMERY-WALLER COUNTY LINE to FM-149 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



SH-6 Southbound At WALLER-GRIMES COUNTY LINE to SH-159/BS-290 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-1488 Westbound Between Sherbrook Circle to MONTGOMERY-WALLER COUNTY LINE Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



FM-362 Southbound At WALLER-GRIMES COUNTY LINE to FM-359 Closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 9:00 AM



Please limit travel to only when absolutely necessary.



Roads are beginning to ice over and snow is starting to accumulate.



Our crews have already worked multiple motor vehicle accidents tonight.



This shot of 1960 sent in by our Medic 521 Crew! pic.twitter.com/R4rojWOIKK — Cypress Creek EMS (@CCEMSTX) February 15, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-area roads have turned hazardous due to winter precipitation across the region.While authorities have already advised people to stay off the roads, if you absolutely have to travel, use extreme caution and slow down.METRO has suspended operations of all transit services. METRO HOV/HOT lanes and the METRO RideStore are closed.