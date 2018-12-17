TRAFFIC

More lanes now open along US-290 as construction nears completion

Good news about Highway 290!

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Good news for drivers traveling down US-290!

TxDOT is urging motorists and businesses along US-290 to celebrate the opening of additional lanes, an extended HOV lane, and entrance and exit ramps.

TxDOT says it will continue to make progress on US-290 as it opens more lanes to make driving on the busy highway a little easier.

  • One additional US-290 eastbound mainlane from Barker Cypress to Eldridge is now open, creating a total of four mainlanes.


  • One additional US-290 westbound mainlane from FM-529 to SH-6 and FM 1960 is now open, creating a total of five mainlanes.

  • All of US-290 eastbound entrance and exit ramps between Telge and Eldridge are also open.


  • One additional westbound exit lane at SH-6 and FM-1960 are open, creating a total of two lanes. The US-290 HOV lane has been extended 2.5 miles west, and the existing US-290 HOV eastbound entrance and westbound exit near Eldridge has been relocated to the west of Huffmeister.


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
