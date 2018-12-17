One additional US-290 eastbound mainlane from Barker Cypress to Eldridge is now open, creating a total of four mainlanes.

One additional US-290 westbound mainlane from FM-529 to SH-6 and FM 1960 is now open, creating a total of five mainlanes.

All of US-290 eastbound entrance and exit ramps between Telge and Eldridge are also open.

One additional westbound exit lane at SH-6 and FM-1960 are open, creating a total of two lanes. The US-290 HOV lane has been extended 2.5 miles west, and the existing US-290 HOV eastbound entrance and westbound exit near Eldridge has been relocated to the west of Huffmeister.

Good news for drivers traveling down US-290!TxDOT is urging motorists and businesses along US-290 to celebrate the opening of additional lanes, an extended HOV lane, and entrance and exit ramps.TxDOT says it will continue to make progress on US-290 as it opens more lanes to make driving on the busy highway a little easier.