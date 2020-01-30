Traffic

Month of gridlock: West Loop closing for 4 weekends

HOUSTON, Texas -- The I-610 Loop at the I-69 Southwest Freeway will be closed in both directions for several weekends coming up as crews continue to work on the interchange, the Texas Department of Transportation has announced.

The closures will take place from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday on the following dates: Jan. 31-Feb. 3, Feb. 7-10, Feb. 14-17, and Feb. 21-24.

Motorists traveling northbound on the Loop will be able to take the Westpark Drive exit and follow the frontage roads through the interchange to the next available on-ramp.

Motorists traveling southbound on the Loop will be directed to I-69 south, where they can exit at Chimney Rock, then take a U-turn to use the I-69 north mainlanes to I-610 southbound.

TxDOT also advises motorists find alternate routes to avoid the closures. Additional closures and detour information is available at Houston TranStar.

During these closures, crews will install bridge beams and other work to make way for a new connector ramp, one of several to be constructed during the $259 million project. Completion of the entire interchange is slated for 2024.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonroad safetyfreewaytrafficdrivingroad closuretraffic delaydriver
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8th grader dies after he's hit by driver on highway in Dayton
Driver accused of crash that left victim brain-dead makes bond
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
1,000 workers wanted at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Mattress Mack makes another big bet
All the crawfish you can eat for one price? This festival has it
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Show More
Hidden cameras capture abuse of 93-year-old mom
Cloudy and chilly today with slight rain chances
'Doomsday cult' changed mom of missing kids, grandfather says
Deer Park ISD teacher charged with prostitution
One item you'll want to protect with an extended warranty
More TOP STORIES News