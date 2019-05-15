METRORail lines restored after wire breaks prompt shutdown

Red Line extension from UH-Downtown to Northline Transit Center

Green Line

Purple Line

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- METRORail service has been restored after several portions of the Red, Green and Purple lines were shut down to repair some wire breaks.The partial shutdown was ordered last Wednesday after METRO found wire breaks that posed potential risk to the public.Wire breaks near the Burnett Bridge along the Red Line, and the intersection of Dallas and Scott streets led METRO to shut down these rail lines.For the last week, crews were working to reinforce the wires at 79 locations to prevent them from falling in the event of another break.Bus shuttles were used to transport riders while those portions of the light rail lines were shut down.