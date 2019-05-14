METRORail begins reopening after days of repair work

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Portions of the METRORail have reopened to riders while METRO Houston continues repairs following last week's emergency shut down.The Red line reopened over the weekend, and the Green Line is in service again as of Monday afternoon.Repairs continue along the Purple Line between EADO/Stadium station and Palm Center Station.Free shuttles are provided while repairs are ongoing, and METRO Houston hopes to have the remaining work complete by the end of the week.The transit agency announced emergency repairs last week, partially shutting down the METRORail as a safety precaution to fix electrical issues.