HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Portions of the METRORail have reopened to riders while METRO Houston continues repairs following last week's emergency shut down.
RELATED: Wire breaks prompt shutdown of METRORail lines
The Red line reopened over the weekend, and the Green Line is in service again as of Monday afternoon.
Repairs continue along the Purple Line between EADO/Stadium station and Palm Center Station.
Free shuttles are provided while repairs are ongoing, and METRO Houston hopes to have the remaining work complete by the end of the week.
The transit agency announced emergency repairs last week, partially shutting down the METRORail as a safety precaution to fix electrical issues.
Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.
METRORail begins reopening after days of repair work
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News