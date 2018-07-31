TRAFFIC

REWARDING EXPERIENCE: METRO giving away Kindles, gift cards for vanpooling

Join a METRO vanpool and get prizes.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Vanpooling just got more rewarding, thanks to METRO's "Race to Ride Challenge."

Every vanpooling trip from now through Dec. 31 qualifies for a chance to win prizes.

Just by joining a vanpool, you get a welcome gift.

If you already belong to a vanpool, you are automatically entered into monthly drawings for gifts like Kindles, GoPros, Fitbits, and tablets.

Existing vanpools can also win prizes for the whole group like Starbucks breaks and gift cards to Kroger, JCPenney and Cinemark.

There are also more rewards for posting on social media.

Want in? Here's how to join a METRO vanpool.

Five to 15 commuters can take part in METRO's vanpooling service to cut costs and get more time.

