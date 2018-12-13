METRO launches app upgrade that guides you to your stop

TRAFFIC

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On Wednesday, December 13, METRO is launching brand new technology that can help you find your bus stop faster.

When you plan your trip inside METRO's trip app, a vibration will let you know when you are getting close to your stop.

It will continue pulsing until you arrive.

Bluetooth and GPS technology allows your phone to communicate with more than 9,000 Bluetooth beacons that have just been installed at each stop. The upgrade provides every rider with a personal electronic guide.

The technology was initially designed to help the visually impaired, but it can be especially helpful for new riders, and when there are multiple stops at one intersection.

"So you could have somebody in from out of town, somebody who's lived in Houston for the past 30 years, everybody sometimes when they are using our system, goes to a part of the system they haven't been there before," explained Randy Frazer of METRO.

When the update is available, all you have to do is update your METRO trip app and make sure your alerts are turned on.

