METRO delays 3-person carpool requirement in HOV lanes

METRO says they're holding off on requiring three or more people in some of its HOV lanes during peak travel times.METRO was considering the plan on I-45 North Freeway, I-45 Gulf Freeway and I-69 Southwest Freeway due to heavy traffic in the HOV lanes causing slower speeds.There is a federal requirement that the lane speed must maintain an overall average of at least 45 mph.In 2019, METRO has decided to monitor speeds and weigh the options for commuters.