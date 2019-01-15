TRAFFIC

METRO holding off on 3-person HOV lane changes in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

METRO delays 3-person carpool requirement in HOV lanes

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
METRO says they're holding off on requiring three or more people in some of its HOV lanes during peak travel times.

METRO was considering the plan on I-45 North Freeway, I-45 Gulf Freeway and I-69 Southwest Freeway due to heavy traffic in the HOV lanes causing slower speeds.

There is a federal requirement that the lane speed must maintain an overall average of at least 45 mph.

In 2019, METRO has decided to monitor speeds and weigh the options for commuters.

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmetrodrivingtrafficfreewaycommutingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Wet weather forces cancellation of major I-45 closure
Free B-Cycle rentals on Marathon Weekend
METRO launches app upgrade that guides you to your stop
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the race
More Traffic
Top Stories
Deputies searching for gunman after Katy mosque shot at
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Wednesday at IAH
Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Federal workers rally outside NASA's Johnson Space Center
Gunfire and explosions erupt as terrorists attack hotel
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
Wet weather forces cancellation of major I-45 closure
Show More
Former World Series MVP pitcher arrested in north Texas
Man accused of chasing teen driver before fatal wreck out of jail
Arctic cold front blows into Houston this weekend
Nutcracker Market 'springs' forward with new shopping event
Government shutdown causing more robocalls
More News