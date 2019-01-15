METRO delays 3-person carpool requirement in HOV lanes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --METRO says they're holding off on requiring three or more people in some of its HOV lanes during peak travel times.
METRO was considering the plan on I-45 North Freeway, I-45 Gulf Freeway and I-69 Southwest Freeway due to heavy traffic in the HOV lanes causing slower speeds.
There is a federal requirement that the lane speed must maintain an overall average of at least 45 mph.
In 2019, METRO has decided to monitor speeds and weigh the options for commuters.
