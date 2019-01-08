METRO is considering boosting the carpool requirement from two people to three people along some HOV lanes during peak travel times. They say this change would speed up vehicle travel and increase bus reliability.The HOV lanes affected will be on I-45 North Freeway, I-45 Gulf Freeway and I-69 Southwest Freeway. There's no consideration yet for the I-69 Eastex Freeway.METRO says the possible change is under consideration due to heavy traffic on the HOV, which leads to slower speeds.There is a federal requirement that the lane speed must maintain an overall average of at least 45 mph.The change will likely be considered in more detail at a future board meeting before any decisions are made. If implemented, the change would be preceded by a full educational campaign.In other words, the change is not expected to happen anytime soon.Also, METRO does not run the Katy Freeway HOV managed lanes so the change will not affect west side commuters.