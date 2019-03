Updated 31 minutes ago

Road damaged I-10 Katy Freeway – currently HPD has 2 lanes blocked outbound at Studemont (detour to Memorial Drive or Washington Ave) @abc13houston https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S #ABC13 #kattraffic — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) March 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas -- Drivers, be careful if you are headed to I-10 Katy Freeway near Studemont.A piece of rebar is sticking out of the damaged road in the area.Road crews are working to fix the issue, but expect traffic delays.Katherine Whaley recommends to take Memorial Drive or Washington Avenue as an alternate.