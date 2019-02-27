EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5157706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It will cost $25 to drive the Grand Parkway

We're one step closer to seeing traffic relief in the Pearland area.The city has plans to extend McHard Road from Mykawa to Cullen Parkway, providing relief to heavily-traveled Broadway.The city council has approved over half of the property needed for the right of way.The project has been on the books since 2014, but ran into environmental delays.Construction is expected to begin in early 2020 and take two years to complete.The new segment of McHard is projected to see more than 20,000 cars per day when it opens.