TRAFFIC

McHard Road to expand in Pearland to provide relief to Broadway

EMBED </>More Videos

We're one step closer to seeing traffic relief in the Pearland area.

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
We're one step closer to seeing traffic relief in the Pearland area.

The city has plans to extend McHard Road from Mykawa to Cullen Parkway, providing relief to heavily-traveled Broadway.

RELATED: It will cost $25 to drive the Grand Parkway
EMBED More News Videos

It will cost $25 to drive the Grand Parkway



The city council has approved over half of the property needed for the right of way.

The project has been on the books since 2014, but ran into environmental delays.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2020 and take two years to complete.

RELATED: METRO proposing plan with two-way HOV's and more
EMBED More News Videos

METRO has a new transportation plan that includes a light-rail extension.



The new segment of McHard is projected to see more than 20,000 cars per day when it opens.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad repairconstructionPearland
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
It will cost $25 to drive the Grand Parkway
Rodeo parking scam costs couple hundreds of dollars
Stolen overturned 18-wheeler blocking three lanes at IH-45N
Grand Parkway extension project OK'd for $605M loan
More Traffic
Top Stories
Burglary suspect fires at police during shootout at pawn shop
Cohen says Trump knew about WikiLeaks email dump beforehand
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at summit
Lawmaker hopes to make Selena's birthday a state holiday
Prince Royce honors Selena on anniversary of Astrodome concert
Girl Scout cookie hero arrested on drug charges
New bill would lower blood alcohol content limit for CA drivers
The 60: Parents warned as Momo Challenge targets kids again
Show More
15 car burglaries at RodeoHouston in 2 days: police
Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Wednesday
Wife of fallen HFD captain sues Motorola over inn fire
Family says Nest home camera was taken over by 'safe' hacker
Magnolia woman charged with over 300 grams of marijuana
More News