HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is doubling down on making streets safer in Houston.
Turner is expected to sign a Vision Zero Executive Order, which sets a commitment to ending traffic deaths in the city by 2030.
The order requires the collaboration and leadership of city departments, public and private agencies, non-profiting groups and the community to develop a comprehensive and holistic Vision Zero strategy.
The signing ceremony was held at the Julia Ideson Library. The mayor was surrounded by other city officials who also committed to ending traffic deaths.
Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.
Mayor Turner announces city's plan to end traffic deaths by 2030
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News