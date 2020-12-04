Man and woman beat on man's truck before shooting him, witnesses said

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a shooting at the 12800 blk of N. Houston Rosslyn. The shooting may have stemmed from a road-rage incident. One adult male has been transported to the hospital in critical condition. No additional details at this time. #Houston — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is reported to be in critical condition after a shooting and a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County that may have stemmed from a road rage incident, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Authorities are investigating the crash at the intersection of Highway 249 and Bammel N. Houston. At least four vehicles are involved in the wreck.Investigators say deputies responded to a shooting call at the corner of North Houston Roslyn and Bammel N. Houston. When deputies arrived, they found a man between 35 and 45 years old with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the man had been involved in a crash after he was shot. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Witnesses at the scene told authorities the victim was in his pickup truck at a light when a black Charger, with a man and a woman inside, pulled up. The man and woman, both described to be Black, got out of the Charger, approached the victim's truck and began beating on it. According to authorities, the woman claimed the victim had hit their car. Witnesses said that once the light turned green, the victim attempted to drive off but the Black male pulled a gun and fired several times into the pickup truck.When the victim was able to drive off, he crashed his truck right down the road into several vehicles, deputies say. The man and woman went back into their Charger and fled the scene heading northbound.Deputies have not released any additional information regarding the man and the woman involved in the incident.