Man on bicycle hit and killed exiting North Freeway, driver flees

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man on a bicycle was hit and killed by a driver while exiting the North Freeway Thursday morning, authorities say.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at 12678 North Freeway northbound at the Kuykendahl/Rankin exit.

The exit was closed for several hours.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears the man was exiting the freeway when he was hit and killed.

Deputies are still looking for the driver, who left the scene.

As of right now, there is no description of the vehicle.

There is no word on why the bicyclist was on the freeway.
