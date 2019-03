EMBED >More News Videos Fatal crash shuts down North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after authorities say his vehicle may have had a tire blowout or other mechanical problem, causing him to lose control and be hit by at least two other drivers on the North Freeway.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday.The freeway was shut down northbound near Shepherd for a few hours. It has since reopened.