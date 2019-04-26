Traffic

Man hit and killed after jumping out of car on I-45 Pierce Elevated near downtown

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was hit and killed on the Pierce Elevated on I-45 early Friday morning near downtown Houston, police say.

Officers first told us this may have started with an argument between two men inside of a black Infinity G35, but they're still investigating the circumstances.

The vehicle was heading southbound on the freeway, when police say the passenger jumped out of the moving car.

He was then hit by another driver in a silver Nissan Rogue also in the southbound lanes. That driver stopped.

Police told ABC13 a good Samaritan performed CPR on the victim, but he died at the scene.

At this time, no charges have been filed. Authorities say neither driver was impaired.

