Man in wheelchair cruises through traffic while holding onto 18-wheeler

SOUTH AFRICA (KTRK) -- Drivers in South Africa were left stunned when they spotted a man in a wheelchair hanging on the back of an 18-wheeler.A driver filmed the risky commute and posted it to Facebook.In the video, you can see a man holding on to the big rig with his right arm while the truck goes 50 mph.The man eventually let go of the truck, and exited down an off-ramp.South Africa's traffic management did not find the video thrilling and said it was totally unacceptable.