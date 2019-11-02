Traffic

Man gets probation in crash that killed dad and his 4 daughters

TEANECK, New Jersey -- A Maryland man involved in a Delaware collision that killed five members of a New Jersey family has been sentenced to one year of probation.

RELATED: Survivor of crash that killed husband, daughters out of hospital

Alvin Hubbard III of Cambridge was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty in June to five misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle causing death and two misdemeanor counts of vehicular assault.

The judge gave the 46-year-old Hubbard the maximum combined sentence of 14 years, but suspended the prison time for a year of probation. Prosecutors sought a six-month sentence.

Hubbard was initially charged with five counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault and other offenses.

Authorities said Hubbard operated his pickup truck in a criminally negligent manner when it crossed the median and was hit by the family's minivan in July 2018. A father and his four daughters died.

Video above is from a previously published story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdelawaretraffic fatalitiescar crashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in crash speaks out
Driver ID'd in crash that killed NJ father, 4 daughters
New Jersey community mourns father, four daughters killed in crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Katy teen says peers attacked her because of her race
Former Texas State student accused of rape twice in 1 month
What the Rockets fan who punched NBA coach said in court
Grandfather beaten until bloody over parking spot at Home Depot
Ultimate Pac-Man experience coming to Houston in 2020
Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential campaign
SWAT officer shoots suspect who planned to rob armored car: HPD
Show More
Off-duty HFD inspector comes to collapsed neighbor's rescue
Texans arrive in London for overseas game with Jaguars
Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in NW Harris County
Former student now behavioral therapist at autism center
Houston Texans fan from the UK and other die-hard supporters
More TOP STORIES News