HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston driver had a scary encounter when a runaway spool slammed into his pickup truck Thursday afternoon.
RELATED: Beltway North spool marks 5th loose obstacle on Houston roadway since October
Paul Miller told ABC13 that he was pulling out of a gas station near West Little York and the North Beltway when a loose spool came towards his vehicle.
The driver carrying the spool allegedly took off after losing his load. Now, Miller says he's looking for the driver, and hopes someone snapped a picture of him.
Miller says he's worried that he won't be able to afford the repairs needed for his truck.
SEE MORE:
Giant industrial spool rolls down highway as Houston drivers try to dodge it
Runaway spools send drivers swerving on East Freeway
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!