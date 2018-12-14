EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4856537" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Giant industrial spool rolls down highway as Houston drivers try to dodge it

Houston drivers dodge giant industrial spool on freeway.

Police say this is just one of the reasons you should drive without distractions.

A Houston driver had a scary encounter when a runaway spool slammed into his pickup truck Thursday afternoon.Paul Miller told ABC13 that he was pulling out of a gas station near West Little York and the North Beltway when a loose spool came towards his vehicle.The driver carrying the spool allegedly took off after losing his load. Now, Miller says he's looking for the driver, and hopes someone snapped a picture of him.Miller says he's worried that he won't be able to afford the repairs needed for his truck.