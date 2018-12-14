TRAFFIC

Motorist hit by runaway spool on Beltway searching for person responsible

ABC13's Shelley Childers speaks to a driver who spotted the latest runaway spool taking up lanes of Houston streets.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston driver had a scary encounter when a runaway spool slammed into his pickup truck Thursday afternoon.

Paul Miller told ABC13 that he was pulling out of a gas station near West Little York and the North Beltway when a loose spool came towards his vehicle.

The driver carrying the spool allegedly took off after losing his load. Now, Miller says he's looking for the driver, and hopes someone snapped a picture of him.

Miller says he's worried that he won't be able to afford the repairs needed for his truck.

