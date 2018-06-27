FRESNO

Man hit and killed by van after running into street while being chased by dogs

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating a crash that killed a man that ran into the roadway while being chased by two dogs. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
Police are investigating a crash that killed a man who ran into the roadway while being chased by two dogs. It happened at Shaw near El Capitan around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the man was being chased by two pit bulls when he ran into traffic and was struck by a mini-van. The impact caused the airbags to deploy inside the van and the driver ran into a traffic control box.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe he is a homeless man who was in police custody earlier in the day for possession of methamphetamine, but was released shortly after his arrest.

The driver is cooperating with police.

The dogs ran away and it's not known if they were from the neighborhood or strays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpedestrian killedroad closureu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Police arrest burglary suspect, catch him dancing on camera
Dad arrested at elementary school for flashing gun at driver
Pot-infused candy among items seized in California drug bust
Man pushes pregnant wife out of path of speeding truck
Snoring problem? Your dentist may have the solution
More fresno
TRAFFIC
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend
Traffic nightmare: Closures on SE Houston freeways this weekend
Avoid school zone slow downs with these alternate routes
More Traffic
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
More News