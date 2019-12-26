Man charged with DWI after crashing into METRO Police car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- METRO Police officers had a scare on Christmas night when a cruiser was banged up in a crash in Midtown.Authorities say a Nissan collided with a METRO Police SUV at Elgin near Smith after running a red light.Houston Police tell ABC13 the driver of the Nissan, Walter Chuc Puac, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.There were two officers in the SUV at the time of the crash.A witness at the scene told ABC13 she saw the officers being treated."The officers got treated. They were in the back of the ambulance. They seemed to be okay," the witness recalled.She says the crash was so loud it woke her up in her nearby apartment.METRO says the officers sustained non-life threatening injuries.Puac did not appear to be seriously hurt.