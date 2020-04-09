Man blames spider after causing 5 car wreck

District 1 working a 5 car wreck on Featherstar lane. Driver says a spider distracted him and he struck 3 vehicles and pushed one of them into a vehicle @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D1Patrol roadway is being cleared pic.twitter.com/w24AbeUx7g — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) April 9, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A five car wreck in north Houston is being blamed on a distracted driver, but it's what caused his attention lapse that's remarkable.Harris County sheriff's deputies say the driver told them he was distracted by a spider when he was driving on Featherstar Lane Wednesday night.The driver then hit three vehicles, pushing one of them into another car.Photos from the crash show multiple damaged vehicles.Captain J. Shannon said in a tweet that three of the vehicles involved were parked at the time of the accident.