Traffic

Man blames spider after causing 5 car wreck

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A five car wreck in north Houston is being blamed on a distracted driver, but it's what caused his attention lapse that's remarkable.

Harris County sheriff's deputies say the driver told them he was distracted by a spider when he was driving on Featherstar Lane Wednesday night.



The driver then hit three vehicles, pushing one of them into another car.

Photos from the crash show multiple damaged vehicles.

Captain J. Shannon said in a tweet that three of the vehicles involved were parked at the time of the accident.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncar crashcar accidentspiderharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe hailstorms possible in Houston today
US jobs report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
HISD students told to quarantine after picking up laptops
Whataburger offering buy one, get one deal
2 injured and dozens of homes damaged in NE Arkansas tornado
103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat COVID-19
Houston Museum of Natural Science furloughs 70% of staff
Show More
Man shot in the neck after coming home from store
ABC13's Morning News
Sen. Cruz to Saudis: "You're supposed to be our friends"
US coronavirus cases came from Europe, research suggests
Residents, workers among 28 with COVID-19 at nursing home
More TOP STORIES News