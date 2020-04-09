Man blames spider after causing 5 car wreck

Harris County sheriff's deputies say the driver told them he was distracted by a spider when he was driving on Featherstar Lane Wednesday night.
District 1 working a 5 car wreck on Featherstar lane. Driver says a spider distracted him and he struck 3 vehicles and pushed one of them into a vehicle @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D1Patrol roadway is being cleared pic.twitter.com/w24AbeUx7g— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) April 9, 2020
The driver then hit three vehicles, pushing one of them into another car.
Photos from the crash show multiple damaged vehicles.
Captain J. Shannon said in a tweet that three of the vehicles involved were parked at the time of the accident.
