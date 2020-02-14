Major roadwork on I-45 plus Mardi Gras closures this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Headed out this weekend? Plan ahead for these major closures.Total closure: I-45 northbound connector ramp to IH-69 Eastex Freeway southbound.Closed 9:00 p.m. Friday to 6:00 a.m. Sunday.Alternate route: Use the IH-69 northbound exitTotal closure: West Loop northbound connector ramp to IH-69 Southwest Freeway closed northbound and southbound.Closed nightly from 9:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. from Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Monday, March 2.Alternate route: Use the Westpark exitStreet Closures: Most Mardi Gras festivities take place in Galveston's historic downtown, in the area bordered by 20th to 25th Streets and Harborside Drive to Mechanic Street. Many parades and events also take place along the beachfront on Seawall Boulevard between 25th Street and 57th Street.Parking: Use the parking lots at 21st and Market Street, 20th and Market Street and 20th and Post Office StreetGarages: 25th and Harborside Drive and 22nd and Market StreetMetered street parking will also be available.A taxi stand will also be located on 23rd and Market Street.