HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're hitting the road this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for two major freeway closures.
IH-69 and US-59
All northbound lanes from Fondren to Bellaire Blvd will be shut down for emergency repairs starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5:00 a.m. Monday.
For an alternate route, take the Westpark Tollway or Bellaire.
US-290
All eastbound lanes will be shut down at Huffmeister and westbound on Highway 6 starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the feeder.
Also, TxDot crews will be completing their last major job before finishing the US-290 project.
The new bridge will allow drivers to go over the freeway and bypass congestion at the US-290 feeder road stoplight, railroad tracks and Hempstead.
FM-1960/Hwy 6
All southbound lanes at Wortham and all northbound lanes under US-290 will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday