2 major closures on US-290 and the Southwest Freeway planned this weekend

US-290 and Southwest Freeway shut down this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're hitting the road this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for two major freeway closures.

IH-69 and US-59

All northbound lanes from Fondren to Bellaire Blvd will be shut down for emergency repairs starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5:00 a.m. Monday.

For an alternate route, take the Westpark Tollway or Bellaire.

US-290

All eastbound lanes will be shut down at Huffmeister and westbound on Highway 6 starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the feeder.

Also, TxDot crews will be completing their last major job before finishing the US-290 project.

The new bridge will allow drivers to go over the freeway and bypass congestion at the US-290 feeder road stoplight, railroad tracks and Hempstead.

FM-1960/Hwy 6

All southbound lanes at Wortham and all northbound lanes under US-290 will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday
