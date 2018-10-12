If you're hitting the road this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for two major freeway closures.All northbound lanes from Fondren to Bellaire Blvd will be shut down for emergency repairs starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5:00 a.m. Monday.For an alternate route, take the Westpark Tollway or Bellaire.All eastbound lanes will be shut down at Huffmeister and westbound on Highway 6 starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the feeder.Also, TxDot crews will be completing their last major job before finishing the US-290 project.The new bridge will allow drivers to go over the freeway and bypass congestion at the US-290 feeder road stoplight, railroad tracks and Hempstead.All southbound lanes at Wortham and all northbound lanes under US-290 will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday