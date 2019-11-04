Traffic

Major road improvements may be coming to an area near you

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, drivers will get the chance to vote on the METRONext bond, which would help fund transportation improvements over the next 20 years.

The bond calls for $3.5 billion, but there will be no additional or increased taxes. Instead, the bond will be funded with federal matching dollars and local funds.

Some of the proposed improvements include expanded park and rides, upgraded transit centers, more two-way HOV lanes, a 16-mile light rail and expanding the bus rapid transit.

On the westside of Houston, METRO proposed a 4.5 mile extension of the two-way HOV lanes from Westgreen to Katy Mills on I-10.

They're also planning to add a transit center near the City Centre and two park and ride facilities at Westgreen and Katy Mills.

In the Cy-Fair area, plans would include a new park and ride facility at Fairfield and three park and ride facilities along TX-249 in the Boudreaux area. A transit center will also be added in Willowbrook.

In Spring and Klein, the improvements would include extending the I-45 two-way HOV lanes all the way to Springwoods Village, and creating a new bus rapid transit line at the North Shepherd park and ride.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonfort bend countymontgomery countymetrovotingroad safetyroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl abducted, raped while walking trails in Cypress neighborhood
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect could be incompetent to stand trial
Aspiring rapper dead in SUV after crashing into dry cleaners
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
Neighbors re-create Halloween for 6-year-old girl
1 item you didn't expect that's best to buy on Black Friday
Patchy fog possible overnight into Tuesday morning
Show More
Colin Kaepernick celebrates birthday by helping homeless in Oakland
Publisher of Texas' largest Asian-American newspaper turns 86
Man charged in connection with woman found dead on walking trail
Mother dies after crash on Halloween that killed son, husband
Country star's migraine turned out to be a stroke, she says
More TOP STORIES News