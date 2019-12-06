Ramp closure heading into downtown could slow you down this weekend

Traffic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Headed out this weekend? Make sure you plan ahead for these major road closures.

I-45 Gulf Freeway:
Total closure: northbound connector ramp to IH-69 shut down in both directions
Starting at 4 a.m. Saturday - 6 a.m. Monday
Detour: traffic will take I-45 northbound to I-10 East to IH-69 northbound or southbound

610 North Loop:
4 lanes: eastbound lanes will be shut down from the Hardy Toll Road to I-69 Eastex Freeway
Starting at 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday
At least two lanes will be open at all times

SH-288:
Total closure: all southbound lanes will be shut down nightly at Southmore
Starting at 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Sunday
Detour: take Almeda

Dickens on The Strand:
The festival will be held in downtown Galveston on The Strand from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday.
These street closures will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 12 a.m. Sunday.
Closures include:
  • 21st Street from Harborside Drive to Mechanic Street
  • 22nd, 23rd and 24th streets from Harborside Drive to Market Street

The following street closures will begin at 12 p.m. Friday and reopen by 12 a.m. Sunday:
  • The Strand from 20th to 25th streets
  • Mechanic Street from 21st to 25th streets


