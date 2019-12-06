Ramp closure heading into downtown could slow you down this weekend

21st Street from Harborside Drive to Mechanic Street

22nd, 23rd and 24th streets from Harborside Drive to Market Street

The Strand from 20th to 25th streets

Mechanic Street from 21st to 25th streets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Headed out this weekend? Make sure you plan ahead for these major road closures.Total closure: northbound connector ramp to IH-69 shut down in both directionsStarting at 4 a.m. Saturday - 6 a.m. MondayDetour: traffic will take I-45 northbound to I-10 East to IH-69 northbound or southbound4 lanes: eastbound lanes will be shut down from the Hardy Toll Road to I-69 Eastex FreewayStarting at 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. MondayAt least two lanes will be open at all timesTotal closure: all southbound lanes will be shut down nightly at SouthmoreStarting at 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. SundayDetour: take AlmedaThe festival will be held in downtown Galveston on The Strand from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday.These street closures will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 12 a.m. Sunday.Closures include:The following street closures will begin at 12 p.m. Friday and reopen by 12 a.m. Sunday: