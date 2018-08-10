Highway 288 connector ramps to open this weekend

This weekend, you will notice a big milestone in the Highway 288 toll lanes project.Two new direct connector ramps are opening at the South Loop interchange.The 610 eastbound ramp to SH-288 northbound will open, as well as the 610 westbound ramp to SH-288 southbound.You will still see the old ramps, but not for long.Later this month, crews will have to shut down 288 in order to tear down the old ramps.We will keep you posted on those closures.