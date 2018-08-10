TRAFFIC

Major milestone: New ramps to open at SH-288 and 610 South Loop

EMBED </>More Videos

Highway 288 connector ramps to open this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This weekend, you will notice a big milestone in the Highway 288 toll lanes project.

Two new direct connector ramps are opening at the South Loop interchange.

The 610 eastbound ramp to SH-288 northbound will open, as well as the 610 westbound ramp to SH-288 southbound.

Highway 288 connector ramps to open this weekend



You will still see the old ramps, but not for long.

RELATED: 1,000 days of construction on Highway 288
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at what to expect from the construction on SH-288.


Later this month, crews will have to shut down 288 in order to tear down the old ramps.

We will keep you posted on those closures.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficconstructionfreewaytraffictraveldriverdrivingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Closures planned on 610, Gulf Freeway and I-10 this weekend
Construction on Grand Parkway set to begin soon
Weigh in tonight on plans to expand I-45 in Walker County
CAR-FREE COMMUTING: This guy never deals with Houston traffic
More Traffic
Top Stories
Grandfather's head allegedly stomped 74 times by suspect
Charges: Teasing led to roofer's fatal circular saw attack
Police search for suspects involved in murder of elderly Galveston woman
CORREA RETURNS: Astros shortstop to play against Mariners
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Armed man arrested after hours-long standoff in Bellaire
79-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in Galveston
Houston Rockets announce full schedule for 2018-2019
Show More
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
Convenience store owner robbed and killed in Fifth Ward
Could Idris Elba be the next James Bond?
Police find mother of 3 dead inside Texas City home
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
More News