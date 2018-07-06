TRAFFIC

Major construction will shut down US-290, Gulf Freeway, and Southwest Freeway this weekend

Weekend closures on US-290, Gulf Freeway, and Southwest Freeway (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're planning to hit the road this weekend or travel out of town, get ready to dodge some construction cones.

SH-288
All northbound and southbound lanes will be closed at IH 610, nightly, from 9 p.m. until 10 a.m.

IH-45 Gulf
All northbound lanes will be closed from 610 South Loop to Woodridge starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

IH-69 Southwest
Four northbound lanes will be closed from Fountain View Drive to South Rice starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Saturday.

US-290 Northwest
All westbound lanes will be blocked from Bingle to Tidwell starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

