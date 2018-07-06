If you're planning to hit the road this weekend or travel out of town, get ready to dodge some construction cones.All northbound and southbound lanes will be closed at IH 610, nightly, from 9 p.m. until 10 a.m.All northbound lanes will be closed from 610 South Loop to Woodridge starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.Four northbound lanes will be closed from Fountain View Drive to South Rice starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Saturday.All westbound lanes will be blocked from Bingle to Tidwell starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.