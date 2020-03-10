Traffic

Drivers, plan ahead: Major construction project on Buffalo Speedway coming soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A huge reconstruction project is being planned along one of our city's major thoroughfares.

Crews will begin tearing out and replacing pavement on Buffalo Speedway between Bissonnet and West Holcombe in 2021.

Draining improvements will also be made and crews will begin replacing the traffic signals along Rice Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard and University Boulevard.

Construction is expected to begin in January 2021.

If you have any questions or concerns, public feedback will be accepted until March 19.

