Major construction planned for I-10 in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- We have our share of major highway construction projects going on in the Houston area, but for drivers headed east on I-10, you'll soon see major construction in Beaumont as well.

As you approach US-69 in Beaumont, there are plans to completely re-vamp the interchange.

TxDOT is proposing a five-mile project which will widen both I-10 and US-69, and create elevated flyovers ramps to modernize the interchange.

This could involve re-locating residents, businesses, and moving some I-10 ramps. Construction could begin in the next 18-24 months.

That's why TxDOT wants to hear from you. If you travel this stretch of highway, you can check out the plan and offer your comments at www.TxDOT.gov.

