Major closures on Gulf Freeway and US-290 could affect your weekend plans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed out this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for these two major freeway closures.

US-290
All inbound lanes between Pinemont and the 610 West Loop will be closed starting Friday. Additionally, the 610 West Loop inbound lanes and I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes will also be shut down.

As an alternate route, take Hempstead Highway.

Gulf Freeway
All inbound lanes between 610 South Loop and Woodridge will be blocked starting Saturday at 5 a.m. through Sunday at 9 p.m.

As an alternate route, take Telephone Road.
