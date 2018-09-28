TRAFFIC

Major closures on 4 Houston highways this weekend

Major closures on 4 Houston highways this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here's a look at what to expect before you hit the road this weekend.

IH-10 East Freeway
All westbound lanes from Magnolia Avenue to Sheldon will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternative route, exit Magnolia and continue along the frontage road to the entrance ramp after Sheldon.

IH-45 Gulf Freeway
All southbound lanes from FM-518 to Highway 96 in League City will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday through Monday. For an alternate route, take the feeder to Highway 3.

IH-69 Eastex Freeway
Two southbound lanes will be closed from I-10 east to I-45 Gulf Freeway starting at 5 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday. For an alternate route, take IH-10 westbound to I-45 southbound, then take IH-69 to SH-288.

US-290
All westbound lanes from Bingle to the entrance ramp at Fairbanks will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

SH-288
All northbound and southbound lanes from Holly Hall to IH-610 will be closed nightly starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 10 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, use Almeda.

All northound lanes from McHard to Hickory Slough will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Saturday. For an alternate route, take Cullen.

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
