Major ramp closures this weekend along Hwy 59 and West Loop in the Galleria area

Major closure this weekend at Hwy 59 and West Loop in the Galleria area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Drivers heading to the Galleria area, southwest Houston and downtown should definitely plan to avoid the closures happening this weekend on Highway 59.

TxDOT has announced plans to close the northbound ramps from the Southwest Freeway to the West Loop in both directions for the duration of the weekend.

The closure begins Friday night at 9 p.m. and continues until 5 a.m. Monday, August 27.

In addition, the entrance ramp to the Southwest Freeway from Chimney Rock and one outside lane will be closed from that location to the West Loop this wekeend.

Alternate routes include exiting the freeway northbound early at Bellaire Boulevard, I-10 to the West Loop or the Westpark Tollway, exiting to the left to head into the Galleria area.

The closures are part of ongoing work to reconstruct the highway interchange.

