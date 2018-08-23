CONSTRUCTION

Major closure this weekend at Hwy 59 and West Loop in the Galleria area

EMBED </>More Videos

Major closure this weekend at Hwy 59 and West Loop in the Galleria area

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Drivers heading to the Galleria area, southwest Houston and downtown should definitely plan to avoid the closures happening this weekend on Highway 59.

TxDOT has announced plans to close the northbound ramps from the Southwest Freeway to the West Loop in both directions for the duration of the weekend.

The closure begins Friday night at 9 p.m. and continues until 5 a.m. Monday, August 27.

In addition, the entrance ramp to the Southwest Freeway from Chimney Rock and one outside lane will be closed from that location to the West Loop this wekeend.

Alternate routes include exiting the freeway northbound early at Bellaire Boulevard, I-10 to the West Loop or the Westpark Tollway, exiting to the left to head into the Galleria area.

The closures are part of ongoing work to reconstruct the highway interchange.

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficconstructionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSTRUCTION
SH-87 on Bolivar Peninsula undergoes potentially life-saving lift
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
What to expect as widening of I-69 continues in Ft. Bend Co.
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
More construction
TRAFFIC
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
More Traffic
Top Stories
Serial bank jugger could be in prison until the year 2056
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Chris Paul takes on son's soccer team penalty kicks
2 women allegedly steal $3,000 worth of makeup in New Caney
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Marathon runner catches 2 suspects after crash in stolen SUV
Michael Phelps helps debut 'crystal lagoon' in Humble
Murder victim also suspected in killing of boyfriend's wife
Show More
How T-Rex costumes are prepping police horses for the unexpected
Pence to NASA: Time to 'lead mankind to the stars once again'
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
Man in J.J. Watt jersey arrested after high-speed chase
UH opens photo exhibit from photographer impacted by Harvey
More News