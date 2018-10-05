Major closure on US-290 and Beltway 8 this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Numerous road closures will affect drivers across the Houston area this weekend.
In the hope of avoiding too many headaches, here are the major road closures:
Eastex Freeway
Two southbound lanes from I-10 East to I-45 will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday.
Gulf Freeway
All northbound lanes from SH-96 to FM-518 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the frontage road to Highway 3.
FM-518
One inside lane will be shut down from FM-518 to FM-646 starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
East Freeway
All westbound lanes from Magnolia to Sheldon Road will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Beltway 8
All lanes of the Sam Houston Tollway to the Westpark Tollway will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
All eastbound and westbound lanes of Beltway 8 East in Pasadena will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
US-290
All northbound and southbound lanes at West Road will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!