Major closure on US-290 and Beltway 8 this weekend

Numerous road closures will affect drivers across the Houston area this weekend.In the hope of avoiding too many headaches, here are the major road closures:Two southbound lanes from I-10 East to I-45 will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday.All northbound lanes from SH-96 to FM-518 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the frontage road to Highway 3.One inside lane will be shut down from FM-518 to FM-646 starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.All westbound lanes from Magnolia to Sheldon Road will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.All lanes of the Sam Houston Tollway to the Westpark Tollway will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.All eastbound and westbound lanes of Beltway 8 East in Pasadena will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.All northbound and southbound lanes at West Road will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.