Main lanes on I-10 closed after high speed chase ends in gunfire

The driver involved in the chase was taken by Life Flight to the hospital.
Deputies and Baytown police chased the suspect on I-10 East at Garth.
The suspect was shot. All of the officers involved are safe.
HCSO and Baytown PD on I 10 E @ Garth on a pursuit that ended in an exchange of gunfire. Subject was hit all officers are safe. Active scene. I 10 main lanes are closed both directions. @HCSOTexas @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D3Patrol pic.twitter.com/MngirBydA3— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) April 30, 2020