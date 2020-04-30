Main lanes on I-10 closed after high speed chase ends in gunfire

HCSO and Baytown PD on I 10 E @ Garth on a pursuit that ended in an exchange of gunfire. Subject was hit all officers are safe. Active scene. I 10 main lanes are closed both directions. @HCSOTexas @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D3Patrol pic.twitter.com/MngirBydA3 — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) April 30, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The main lanes on I-10 are closed after a high speed chase ended in gunfire Wednesday night, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies.The driver involved in the chase was taken by Life Flight to the hospital.Deputies and Baytown police chased the suspect on I-10 East at Garth.The suspect was shot. All of the officers involved are safe.