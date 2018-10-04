TRAFFIC

Lost load of lumber closes Eastex Fwy NB at Kingwood Drive

EMBED </>More Videos

A truck lost a load of lumber causing a traffic nightmare on the Eastex Freeway near Kingwood Drive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
All mainlanes of the Eastex Freeway northbound at Kingwood Drive have been shut down after a truck lost a load of lumber.

Traffic is stacking up as crews work to clean up the mess, which includes several vehicles damaged by the flying wood.

Lumber is scattered across the freeway and at least four vehicles had to be towed away, including a truck with a board pierced through its windshield.

We do not know if anyone was injured in the incident and there is no word how long it will take to clear the scene.
Live traffic map
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictruck crashtexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Motorcyclist killed in hit and run off North Freeway
Average person spends a full day commuting each month
Astros fans can get Lyft discount to weekend's ALDS games
NO DUMMIES: Crackdown on slow drivers, mannequins in HOV
More Traffic
Top Stories
Former altar boy claims priest abused him while in seminary
Students walk out of Wheatley High School
Cy-Fair ISD cop trainee allegedly raped girl multiple times
Mom speaks after children allegedly assaulted by fake pediatrician
Woman chases peeper out of Old Navy dressing room
Lockout lifted at Crosby HS after potential threat
Intern for Sheila Jackson Lee arrested, accused of 'doxing'
8th grader arrested with gun at school in Baytown
Show More
Officer seen taking pic of woman's backside at Drake show
Person killed by METRORail train while crossing tracks
Tropical disturbance could develop in the Gulf next week
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Booby-trapped wheelchair shoots FBI agent in bizarre scene
More News