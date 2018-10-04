Lost load of lumber closes Eastex Fwy NB at Kingwood Drive

All mainlanes of the Eastex Freeway northbound at Kingwood Drive have been shut down after a truck lost a load of lumber.Traffic is stacking up as crews work to clean up the mess, which includes several vehicles damaged by the flying wood.Lumber is scattered across the freeway and at least four vehicles had to be towed away, including a truck with a board pierced through its windshield.We do not know if anyone was injured in the incident and there is no word how long it will take to clear the scene.