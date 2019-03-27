HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The crash involving a Harris County Sheriff's vehicle and a truck is blocking some eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Mason.
The deputy was performing a traffic stop at the time when his vehicle was hit. He reportedly suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
LIVE VIDEO: Harris County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News