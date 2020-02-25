Traffic

Major delays on I-45 Gulf Freeway due to crash involving a pedestrian

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Several lanes remain closed this morning along I-45 Gulf Freeway at Bay Area Blvd. due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Webster police.

The crash is causing massive delays for commuters trying to make their way north from places like League City, Texas City, and Dickinson.

Alternate routes include Highway 3 and FM 518.

There's no word yet on what exactly happened or the extent of the pedestrian's injuries.

ABC13's TJ Parker is on the ground where it happened
Major delays continued Monday morning on the Gulf Freeway after a crash involving a pedestrian.



