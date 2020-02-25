Major delays on I-45 Gulf Freeway due to crash involving a pedestrian

The crash is causing massive delays for commuters trying to make their way north from places like League City, Texas City, and Dickinson.
Alternate routes include Highway 3 and FM 518.
There's no word yet on what exactly happened or the extent of the pedestrian's injuries.
ABC13's TJ Parker is on the ground where it happened
