Major delays on I-45 Gulf Freeway due to crash involving a pedestrian

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Several lanes remain closed this morning along I-45 Gulf Freeway at Bay Area Blvd. due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Webster police.The crash is causing massive delays for commuters trying to make their way north from places like League City, Texas City, and Dickinson.Alternate routes include Highway 3 and FM 518.There's no word yet on what exactly happened or the extent of the pedestrian's injuries.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic slow-downs.