Liberty Co. deputy injured in motorcycle crash on I-10 at Kirkwood

Liberty Co Deputy on motorcycle involved in crash on I10 Katy Freeway. Skymap data shows locations and slow downs @abc13houston #kattraffic #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/IYJqRHDNrB — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) January 21, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Liberty County deputy was injured in a motorcycle crash on I-10 outbound at Kirkwood.The freeway is blocked.According to a Houston police officer on scene, the deputy was on a motorcycle when he hit another vehicle that was stopped on the freeway due to a prior wreck.There's no word on the extent of the deputy's injuries at this time.