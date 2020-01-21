Traffic

Liberty Co. deputy injured in motorcycle crash on I-10 at Kirkwood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Liberty County deputy was injured in a motorcycle crash on I-10 outbound at Kirkwood.

The freeway is blocked.



According to a Houston police officer on scene, the deputy was on a motorcycle when he hit another vehicle that was stopped on the freeway due to a prior wreck.

There's no word on the extent of the deputy's injuries at this time.

