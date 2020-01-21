Traffic

Liberty Co. deputy injured in motorcycle crash on I-10 at Kirkwood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A series of collisions on I-10 Katy Freeway included a motorcycle involving a Liberty County deputy Tuesday morning.

The crashes happened in the outbound lanes at Kirkwood.

A car struck another car in the westbound lanes, according to Houston police. The second car involved then collided with the deputy's motorcycle.

The deputy was alert and talking as he was taken away in an ambulance, police said. His injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.



Live traffic map


