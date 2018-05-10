Reverse commuters, we know thousands of you make the long drive to The Woodlands from Houston every day for work.Now, there's a great option that will take the stress out of the morning rush.The Woodlands Express buses offer a route from downtown Houston to The Woodlands.There are nine pick up stops along Milam in downtown, marked on METRO bus route #299.The bus will drop you off at Park and Ride lots at Research Forest, Sawdust, and Sterling Ridge.Round trip tickets are $13. You can buy them at any of the terminals.During afternoon/evening service, you can board the bus at the Park and Ride lots. The Woodlands Express returns to downtown Houston via Louisiana Street.If you need your car for work in The Woodlands, you can leave your car in the free Park & Ride lots in The Woodlands during the workweek.Simply drive to work on Monday, ride the bus back and forth during the workweek, and drive your car home on Friday.Lyft, Uber, and carpooling are also great options for getting around once you're there.