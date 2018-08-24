TRAFFIC

Lane closures planned on three major roadway this weekend | Here's what to know

EMBED </>More Videos

Plan ahead for these major closures this weekend.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed to the Galleria area to do some shopping this weekend, you may want to avoid the ramps near the Southwest Freeway and the 610 West Loop.

I-69 Southwest Ramps
The northbound connector ramps to 610 West Loop will be shutdown starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

SH-288
All northbound and southbound lanes from Holly Hall to Holmes will be shut down all weekend starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

IH-610 South Loop
All eastbound and westbound lanes from Scott to Almeda will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

SH-225
The eastbound connector ramp to IH-610 East Loop will be shut down continuously starting on Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

IH-10 Katy Freeway
All westbound lanes from Mason to the Grand Parkway will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficconstructionroad closureHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Officer tickets driver for going too slow in fast lane
What to expect on SH-288 and 610 South Loop this fall
Major closure this weekend at Hwy 59 and West Loop in the Galleria area
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
More Traffic
Top Stories
Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in N. Harris Co.
Man with 'dim view of women' arrested on new shooting charge
More than 500 people sickened by McDonald's salads
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Pair opens fire at off-duty officer during bank run
Pct. 5 deputy constable knocked unconscious during crash
2 injured when customer opens fire at McDonald's: Witness
Houston family begs for answers months after father's murder
Show More
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Astros celebration spawns viral #DugoutStareChallenge
Reward jumps to $20,000 for tips on 84-year-old man's killer
1 dead after car flips into ditch in Texas City
Scars of Harvey's destruction still present in Dickinson
More News