Jackknifed 18-wheeler involved in crash blocking Katy Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving an 18-wheeler is blocking I-10 westbound near Blalock.

SkyEye was over the scene where the 18-wheeler is sideways, blocking multiple lanes.

There's no word yet on what led to the crash or if there were any injuries.

