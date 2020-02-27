Traffic

Jackknifed 18-wheeler blocks Katy Freeway during morning rush hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Katy Freeway westbound near Blalock has reopened after a crash involving an 18-wheeler during the morning rush hour.

SkyEye was over the scene where the 18-wheeler was sideways, blocking multiple lanes.

There's no word on what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

