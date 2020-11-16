Innocent woman killed in wrong-way crash on US-59 at Highway 6

Fatal crash on I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound at SH 6 has all mainlanes blocked. Expect this to be working for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/KuuDvVsYTq — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) November 16, 2020

DEADLY CRASH: According to investigators with Sugarland PD, the driver of the truck was going the wrong way on the SW freeway & collided w/an innocent driver near Hwy 6. The innocent driver did not survive. 59 is closed in SB directions. pic.twitter.com/0s5B1hNy0g — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) November 16, 2020

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Sugar Land police are investigating a wrong-way crash on US-59 at Highway 6 that left one woman dead.Police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver accident around 2:38 a.m. Monday on the Southwest Freeway southbound at Highway 6.Investigators say the driver of a truck was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of US-59 when they hit a Jeep head-on.The female driver of the Jeep did not survive.Investigators suspect the wrong-way driver was under the influence. The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.US-59 southbound has reopened after it shut down for several hours for investigation.