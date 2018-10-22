HPD confirms deadly crash off I-45 and Airline drive on the feeder road. More details coming up at 4:30 on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/Zl7NQBSKkO — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) October 22, 2018

Police say two vehicles involved in a road rage incident early Monday morning led to the crash that killed a man in a third vehicle who was on his way to a construction site with his co-workers.This happened at the intersection of the I-45 feeder and Airline in north Houston around 2:30 a.m. It's expected to be closed through at least the morning rush hour.Police tell Eyewitness News a driver in a Chrysler going westbound on Airline ran the red light. That's when a van carrying four men headed to work slammed into the car.Authorities say the workers' van, which was on the service road, had the right-of-way.Another van, which was involved in the road rage incident with the Chrysler, then hit the workers' van, officials say. A front passenger in the workers' van died.Early indications are that the two drivers that were involved in the road rage incident were possibly coming from a club, police say.Six people were taken to the hospital.The driver of the workers' van suffered minor injuries. Another person has possible injuries to his liver.Officials tell Eyewitness News it appears the driver of the van in the road rage incident was intoxicated and may face an intoxication manslaughter charge.Investigators don't know yet if the driver of the Chrysler was intoxicated.Police plan to interview a witness who stopped.The crash is expected to have the intersection closed for hours.