FM 646 at the Gulf Freeway in League City set to reopen early

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers along the Gulf Freeway are receiving a summer surprise.TxDOT says FM-646 in League City is scheduled to reopen in the next two to three weeks, possibly by the beginning of July.The FM-646 bridge was demolished in early March in order to reconstruct the road where it intersects the Gulf Freeway.When the work is complete, FM-646 will travel under the Gulf Freeway main lanes.It was originally a six-month project, which was not scheduled to be completed until September.There will still be construction work happening on the Gulf Freeway main lanes and the surrounding area.An official opening date has not been announced.