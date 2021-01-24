I-69 main lanes near West Loop now open after truck crash

I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound before I-610 West Loop all mainlanes now open but three frontage road lanes remain closed due to heavy truck/ hazmat incident. pic.twitter.com/UADqjTGPnh — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All main lanes on I-69 south before the I-610 West loop are now open after a cargo truck crash stacked up traffic on Sunday morning, according to TxDot.Three feeder roads remain closed due to the incident.It happened around 8:20 a.m. Various lanes were blocked as crews worked to clear the wreck, while traffic around the city's busiest interchange was heavy.There was no word on what caused the crash.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.