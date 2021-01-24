Traffic

I-69 main lanes near West Loop now open after truck crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All main lanes on I-69 south before the I-610 West loop are now open after a cargo truck crash stacked up traffic on Sunday morning, according to TxDot.

Three feeder roads remain closed due to the incident.



It happened around 8:20 a.m. Various lanes were blocked as crews worked to clear the wreck, while traffic around the city's busiest interchange was heavy.

There was no word on what caused the crash.

