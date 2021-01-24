I-69 main lanes near West Loop now open after truck crash

Three feeder roads remain closed due to the incident.
I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound before I-610 West Loop all mainlanes now open but three frontage road lanes remain closed due to heavy truck/ hazmat incident. pic.twitter.com/UADqjTGPnh— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 24, 2021
It happened around 8:20 a.m. Various lanes were blocked as crews worked to clear the wreck, while traffic around the city's busiest interchange was heavy.
There was no word on what caused the crash.
