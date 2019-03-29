I-10 Traffic Trouble: All lanes downtown to close this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You've been warned! A major closure of I-10 this weekend will shut down traffic through downtown.
IH-10 Katy
All Westbound lanes will be shut down at I-45 North
9:00 P.M. Friday to 5:00 A.M. Monday
Detour to I-45 Northbound to the 610 North Loop Westbound.
Additionally, the I-45 Northbound exit ramp to I-10 Westbound will be shut down.
SH-288 and 610 South Loop
All lanes of both freeways will be blocked off at the interchange from Friday at 9:00 P.M. to Monday at 5:00 A.M.
Detour to Almeda or Scott (for SH-288) or Bellfort (for 610 South Loop)
IH-45 in Galveston County
Two Northbound lanes will be shut down from FM-517 to SH 96
9:00 P.M. Friday to 5:00 A.M. Monday.
One northbound lane will be open at all times.
There are already significant closures in the area around FM-646 for bridge demolition and construction.
