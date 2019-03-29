I-10 Traffic Trouble: All lanes downtown to close this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You've been warned! A major closure of I-10 this weekend will shut down traffic through downtown.All Westbound lanes will be shut down at I-45 North9:00 P.M. Friday to 5:00 A.M. MondayDetour to I-45 Northbound to the 610 North Loop Westbound.Additionally, the I-45 Northbound exit ramp to I-10 Westbound will be shut down.All lanes of both freeways will be blocked off at the interchange from Friday at 9:00 P.M. to Monday at 5:00 A.M.Detour to Almeda or Scott (for SH-288) or Bellfort (for 610 South Loop)Two Northbound lanes will be shut down from FM-517 to SH 969:00 P.M. Friday to 5:00 A.M. Monday.One northbound lane will be open at all times.There are already significant closures in the area around FM-646 for bridge demolition and construction.