I-10 Traffic Trouble: All lanes downtown to close this weekend

You've been warned! A major closure of I-10 this weekend will shut down traffic through downtown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You've been warned! A major closure of I-10 this weekend will shut down traffic through downtown.

IH-10 Katy

All Westbound lanes will be shut down at I-45 North

9:00 P.M. Friday to 5:00 A.M. Monday

Detour to I-45 Northbound to the 610 North Loop Westbound.

Additionally, the I-45 Northbound exit ramp to I-10 Westbound will be shut down.

SH-288 and 610 South Loop
All lanes of both freeways will be blocked off at the interchange from Friday at 9:00 P.M. to Monday at 5:00 A.M.

Detour to Almeda or Scott (for SH-288) or Bellfort (for 610 South Loop)

IH-45 in Galveston County
Two Northbound lanes will be shut down from FM-517 to SH 96

9:00 P.M. Friday to 5:00 A.M. Monday.

One northbound lane will be open at all times.

There are already significant closures in the area around FM-646 for bridge demolition and construction.
